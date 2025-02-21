Muscat: Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (Be’ah) signed a financing agreement with Ahli Islamic Bank to implement the second phase of the industrial waste treatment facility in the Sohar Freezone.

The financing value stands at OMR51 million, part of which will be directed to developing a specialized station for treating hazardous waste, enhancing physical and chemical treatment technologies, in addition to establishing modern facilities for managing used oils and highly toxic waste, with the installation of smart storage tanks and advanced infrastructure to ensure operational efficiency.

This integrated project, after completion of all its phases, is expected to contribute to supporting the national economy and achieving the goals of sustainability and the circular economy, as well as contributing to the outcomes of Oman Vision 2040 by establishing an infrastructure that supports the establishment of heavy and light industrial projects, generating job opportunities and benefiting from the latent value of these resources, in addition to contributing to in-country value (ICV).

The integrated industrial waste treatment and disposal facility in Sohar Freezone, upon completion of the second phase, is expected to be a major transformation in the waste management sector in the Sultanate of Oman and will provide new standards of industrial waste treatment services in the Sultanate of Oman.

