Al Sada pointed out the increase in the number of public parks in Qatar, from 56 in 2010 to 147 in 2024, a 163 percent increase, while green spaces increased from 2,614,994 square metres in 2010 to 18,049,246 square metres in 2024, bringing the individual’s share of green space from 1.0 square metres in 2010 to 5.6 square metres in 2024.

The Ministry of Municipality’s public parks, ‘plazas’ and green spaces on the Corniche have exceeded 3 million square metres, and the total number of trees and shrubs planted across the country within the ‘Ten Million Trees Initiative’ reached 840 thousand trees and shrubs, creating about 500 thousand square meters of green spaces, he informed.

Rawdat Al Hamama Public Park is a sustainable and environmentally friendly model that enhances the quality of life and contributes to humanizing cities, as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance sustainability and develop recreational infrastructure in the State of Qatar, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to achieve green and sustainable cities.

The park extends over a total area of 176,000 square metres, including 138,000 square metres of green spaces that makes 80 percent of the total area.

It has 1,042 trees of 21 local and international species, and features modern facilities including an automatic irrigation system using 100 percent treated water.

