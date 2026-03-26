Sohar --- The Al-Uwaynat area projects in the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate, serve as a living model of thetransition toward investment-driven agriculture that contributes to reducingimports and raising self-sufficiency rates for fresh agricultural crops.

These projects are part of the efforts undertaken by theMinistry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, in collaboration withthe private sector, across various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

In a step that reinforces NorthAl Batinah Governorate's position as a primary food basket for the Sultanate of Oman, the Al-Uwaynat area in Sohar is witnessing notable agricultural activitythrough the implementation of nine integrated investment projects spanningapproximately 100 acres. These projects aim to support the national foodsecurity system, with total investments estimated at RO 2.3 million.

Mohammed Said Al Maamari, Head ofthe Palm and Agricultural Production Section at the Directorate General ofAgriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources in North Al Batinah Governorate,stated in a statement to Oman News Agency that the nine investment projects inAl-Uwaynat are part of efforts to boost investment in vital sectors and enableinvestors to contribute to strategic projects that support food security andachieve sustainable economic development. He emphasized that these projectsrepresent promising investment opportunities, reflecting the commitment ofrelevant authorities to strengthening partnerships with the private sector.

He added that the Ministry ofAgriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources continues to offer furtherinvestment opportunities throughout the current year through the"Tatweer" platform of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning inNorth Al Batinah Governorate, thereby contributing to the goals of Oman Vision2040 and enhancing food security in the Sultanate of Oman.

He explained that these projectsrely on a strategic combination of open-field cultivation and modern greenhousetechnologies to ensure year-round production and meet local market demand. Thecrop distribution across these projects includes "sustainable fruitcrops," focusing on cultivating premium varieties of mango, lemon, andfig; "seasonal crops," utilizing extensive areas for growingcantaloupe and honeydew melon, which have already begun supplying local marketswith abundant quantities of competitively high-quality produce; and"protected agriculture," as a significant number of investors andfarmers in Al-Uwaynat have adopted greenhouse technologies to produce essentialvegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, and cucumbers, ensuring protection fromclimatic fluctuations and high-quality output.

Al Maamari affirmed that theseprojects, valued at RO 2.3 million, exemplify the effective partnership between the private sector and government initiatives aimed at revitalizing theagricultural sector. He noted that their significance extends beyond financialreturns to include the creation of direct and indirect employment opportunitiesand the adoption of advanced irrigation and smart farming techniques thatensure the sustainability of water resources in the Wilayat of Sohar.

Meanwhile, Sarhan Said Al Muqbali,an investor in the Al-Uwaynat area stated that his project is one of thesuccessful ventures in the field of food security, receiving significantattention and tangible support from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. He noted that the land area under investment spans 10 acres,where various types of vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants, leafygreens, and fruits including mangoes are cultivated.

For his part, Yousuf Khamis AlIsaee, an investor in a project within the Al-Uwaynat area said that hisproject began with the cultivation of 200 local lemon trees and 300 mango treesof various commercial varieties, in addition to cultivating a cantaloupe fieldacross a land area of 10 acres.

He affirmed that model farmingprojects contribute to enhancing food security by achieving a degree of self-sufficiencyfor certain target crops in commercial fields, supplying the market withhigh-quality local vegetable and fruit products, providing a source of incomefor farm owners and workers, and equipping farmers with the skills andknowledge required to manage and sustain these fields.

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