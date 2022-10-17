KUWAIT — An Amiri order was issued on Sunday naming the new Kuwaiti Cabinet lineup, which included only three ministers from the outgoing Cabinet and 11 new faces, of whom two are MPs and two women.



The new government has new ministers for oil, commerce and industry, foreign affairs, defense and electricity and public works.



The new line-up saw the exit of former foreign minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah after he declined the post following objections from MPs.



The same happened with former oil minister Mohammad Al-Fares and minister of state for municipality and communications Rana Al-Fares.



The three ministers retained are Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Minister of Finance Abdulwahab Al-Rushaid.



Under Kuwait’s constitution, the government must resign and a new one must be formed following general elections.



A Cabinet lineup was announced on Oct 6, but withdrawn almost immediately after fiery objections from MPs and after the only MP in the Cabinet declined his post, claiming the Cabinet included ministers who do not respect the constitution.



After that, the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah held extensive meetings with almost all lawmakers before announcing the new lineup on Sunday.



As for women ministers, Amani Buqammaz was appointed Minister of Electricity and Water and Public Works, while Mai Al-Baghli was given the Ministry of Social Affairs and Women and Children Affairs.



New Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah was a long-serving Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States.



MP Bader Al-Mulla was named Oil Minister, while MP Ammar Al-Ajmi was appointed Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs and Minister of State for Housing. Sheikh Ali Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, a new minister from the ruling family, was given the defense post.



The new Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Monday, to be ready to attend the inaugural session of the Assembly on Tuesday.

