Muscat – Ministry of Finance has launched a training initiative, called ‘Jisr’, at the College of Banking and Financial Studies to prepare Omani talent for careers in the financial sector in collaboration with Ministry of Labour.

The 24-week programme is designed to bridge the gap between higher education outcomes and labour market needs, in line with Oman Vision 2040. It targets graduates and jobseekers in finance-related fields, with 40 trainees per batch receiving applied training in financial institutions.

Participants will gain expertise in areas including sustainable lending, climate risk management, green product design, microfinance, parametric insurance and innovative insurance solutions. The programme offers two specialised tracks – banking and insurance – with participating institutions pledging to employ a significant proportion of graduates.

Mahmoud bin Abdullah al Owaini, Secretary-General at the Ministry of Finance and supervisor of the National Programme for Fiscal Sustainability and Financial Sector Development (Estidama), said Jisr will provide “an integrated training experience that enhances professional skills and empowers Omani talent to lead future institutional development in the sector”.

He stressed the importance of partnerships between government, academia and the private sector in creating employment opportunities and strengthening the national economy.

