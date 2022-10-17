AD Ports will be work with Nafis, a federal programme to increase the competitiveness of Emirati human resources, to recruit 7,500 UAE nationals over the next five years, at a rate of 1,500 jobs annually.

Towards this the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) and AD Ports Group have signed an MoU to enhance the participation of UAE nationals in the private sector.

During the signing of the memorandum, ETCC was represented by Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of ETCC, while AD Ports Group was represented by Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group.

Raising awareness

Al Mazrouei pointed out the importance of Nafis’ partnerships in introducing the programme to UAE nationals and raising awareness of its benefits, as well as encouraging private sector companies to attract local talent and provide them with job opportunities that match their qualifications.

He said: “Since Nafis was founded a year ago, we have witnessed numerous partnerships which have resulted in the employment of thousands of UAE nationals in the private sector, as well as providing the opportunity for many more to benefit from the training programmes and qualification courses provided by our partners. Today, we are proud to have AD Ports Group joining the group of our illustrious partners, and we hope that it will result in outcomes which reflect positively on Emirati job seekers, and for those who wish to pursue their career path within the private sector.”

Targeting a wide segment

"The achievements of Nafis in the past year bode well for the future. The programme has firmly established its presence in the Emirati community and has been able to highlight to citizens the attractiveness and perks of working in the private sector and contributing to the realising the dreams of thousands. Through Nafis’ success stories campaign “Nafis..Your Way”, we have targeted a wide segment of UAE nationals, to encourage them to join the private sector by drawing inspiration from the success stories of ambitious Emiratis already occupying roles in healthcare, technology, engineering, financial services and management consulting. We are looking forward to the seeing what the future holds, and hope that our partnership with AD Ports Group will be a new a fruitful one that helps people find fulfilling careers,” he added.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group said: “We are resolute in our commitment to contribute to the UAE’s economic development and diversification. AD Ports Group generated 21% of all non-oil related GDP in Abu Dhabi in 2020, doubled the Emiratisation rate in the last decade, and is proud to continue to support our people in securing fuller and more sustainable careers across the growing trade, transport and logistics sector.

“Our wise leadership, through its oversight of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, has created in the Nafis platform a new and innovative approach to career building for UAE nationals. This platform will greatly accelerate the speed at which we are able to both identify these individuals and provide them with opportunities to actively contribute to the UAE’s economic growth.”

The partnership goals

The collaboration between Nafis and AD Ports Group aims to enhance the close, effective and continuous cooperation between the two parties and achieving mutual benefit by spreading awareness and introducing their initiatives and programmes, and notably Nafis’ programmes and initiatives.

The partnership also supports initiatives and programmes that encourage UAE nationals and companies to take advantage of the benefits they provide, maintain communication between the two parties to achieve common interests that benefit the nation, exchange knowledge and institutional experiences at various levels, as well as to cooperate on the implementation of the objectives, legislation and programmes related to their operations.

The partnership also aims to encourage private sector establishments and companies that deal with AD Ports Group to register for Nafis’ initiatives and programmes, offer job and training opportunities on the Nafis platform and employ nationals. The collaboration will also include organising workshops to provide details on Nafis’ initiatives and programmes and guidance on how to register onto the platform, as well as announcing and promoting relevant programmes from the two parties through the AD Ports Group’s various means of communication.-- TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).