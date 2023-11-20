DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the 2023 evaluation results of the Government Global Star Rating System for Services in the UAE.

Comprising the fifth evaluation cycle of service centres and the second evaluation cycle of contact centres and digital channels, the evaluation covered 124 government service channels, distributed across service centres, websites, smart applications, and contact centres of 25 federal ministries and entities.

His Highness said that the top 6 centres received a 6-star rating, including the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, and the Ministry of Interior, noting that Al Dhafra Centre in the Western Region performed exceptionally, achieving a six-star rating as compared to a four-star rating last year.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the worst-performing centres were given a 60-day grace period to improve service quality, with a second evaluation to be conducted after that period to decide on whether to make changes in the management teams at these centres.

His Highness said that receiving outstanding government service is a fundamental right of people residing in the UAE, noting that positive interaction with the public through service channels is a key duty of every government worker.

The UAE Government launched the Global Star Rating System for Services (gsr.ae) in 2011 to bring about a quantum leap in the efficiency of government services as per global standards. This system was upgraded in 2019 to include contact and service centres, websites and smart applications. Service channels are evaluated and given a classification and evaluation report, which includes results of the customer satisfaction survey and mystery shoppers.