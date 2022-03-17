ABU DHABI: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today discussed with Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), the historical friendly relations between the UAE and the UK, the joint cooperation and coordination in various fields, in addition to all regional and global issues and topics of mutual interests.

This came during His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's reception to Boris Johnson at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Johnson’s visit to the UAE, which comes as a part of both sides' keenness to continue joint consultation and coordination between the two friendly countries in promoting peace and regional and international stability.

The two sides exchanged views on several regional and international issues of mutual concern, beginning with the Ukrainian crisis and its humanitarian repercussions. They also stressed the need to intensify global efforts to support the humanitarian conditions of the civilians.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed also discussed the stability of the global energy markets with the British Prime Minister.

In this context, he reiterated the UAE's call for adoption of peaceful and diplomatic means to settle various disputes, differences and issues between countries in a way that will serve regional and international security, stability and peace.

Johnson stressed that his country puts special emphasis on developing cooperation and joint coordination with the UAE to serve their mutual interests and contribute to enhancing peace, stability and security in the region and globally.