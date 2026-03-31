DOHA: Minister of Municipality and Chairman of the Committee for Monitoring the Implementation of Food Security Policies HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiya has affirmed the country’s full readiness and strong food security position, highlighting robust systems, strategic reserves, and growing self-sufficiency.

Speaking to Qatar TV during an interview on Monday, the minister said the state entities are ensuring food security and the uninterrupted availability of goods, enabled by an integrated system that brings together local production, strategic reserves, and global investments.

He added that supply chains remain smooth, with shipments continuing to flow, underscoring the nation’s ability to respond to any developments.

Al Attiya emphasized that the ministry operates within an integrated framework designed to ensure uninterrupted services under all circumstances. Pre-established emergency plans have already been activated to maintain operational continuity and efficiency, he added.

The minister reassured that Qatar’s food security remains stable, supported by a clear national strategy and lessons learned from past challenges. These efforts have contributed to building a resilient and adaptive food security system capable of responding to regional and global disruptions.

On strategic reserves, he confirmed that the country’s food stockpile remains unused and is being reinforced through large incoming shipments.

Additionally, Hassad Food’s international investments continue to strengthen supply chain flexibility, ensuring consistent access to essential food commodities.

Highlighting progress toward self-sufficiency, the statement noted significant gains in local production.

Qatar has achieved full (100%) self-sufficiency in certain vegetables and approximately 99% self-sufficiency in poultry, dairy, and related products, with surplus production being exported.

The ministry also underscored advancements in digital services, revealing that more than 250 e-services are now available through its platforms, including the Oun application. These services have handled over 77,000 electronic requests and 23,000 calls, alongside numerous licensing transactions.

Concluding the remarks, the minister delivered a message of reassurance to citizens and residents, urging confidence in the country’s leadership and systems, which prioritize public safety, stability, and sustained access to essential goods.

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