Mawani, the Saudi Ports Authority, has signed a contract with Singatac Arabia to establish a manufacturing centre for offshore structures and platforms at Ras Al-Khair Port, serving the oil and gas industry.

The project includes the construction of warehouses for finished parts, as well as the provision of specialised equipment, welding systems, and cranes to meet the requirements of offshore projects involving marine platforms and structures.

The project carries an investment value of SAR139 million ($37 million) and covers an area of 100,000 square meters.

The project is expected to create more than 500 direct and indirect jobs, contributing to the development of national talent, strengthening the operational capabilities of Ras Al-Khair Port and value-added services, increasing the port’s handling capacity, supporting economic and development activity, and enhancing the contribution of exports to the national economy.

