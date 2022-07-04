DUBAI - Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), and Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE, have met to discuss the preparations for the visit of the Maltese trade mission to the country in mid-September.

The visit aims to seize investment opportunities in the UAE and Malta and strengthen cooperation and trade and investment partnerships across the private sector.

During the meeting, Bin Salem underscored the importance of implement the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the FCCI and the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry last January and broadening the horizons of partnerships with the private sector, expressing the FCCI's readiness to make the visit a success by developing a joint programme in coordination with all member chambers in the UAE.

For her part, the Maltese Ambassador lauded the UAE-Malta relations, and highlighted the objectives of the Maltese trade delegation's visit, which include learning about the advantages and incentives that the UAE offers to attract investments across industrial innovation and advanced technology. She also called on UAE-based private entities to explore partnership opportunities in these sectors with their Maltese counterparts.