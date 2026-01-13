Muscat: Several vital road infrastructure projects across the Sultanate are expected to be inaugurated in 2026, as part of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology’s ongoing efforts to enhance connectivity, boost economic growth, and support sustainable development.

Among the key projects scheduled for completion are the dualization of Al Farooq Road in Dhofar Governorate, paving of roads in Wilayat Muqshin, completion of Sultan Turki bin Said Road linking Al Kamil and Al Wafi with Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, and the construction of the Aqabat Wadi Bani Khalid Road.

Other major works include the paving of the Harweeb–Al Mazunah–Maiten Road, construction of the Al Mughsail Road and Bridge Project, and paving of the Seih Al Khairat–Al Shisr Road in Dhofar.

The total value of road projects currently under implementation by the Ministry stands at approximately OMR1.2 billion, reflecting the scale of investment being directed toward upgrading the national road network.

Prominent ongoing projects include Sultan Faisal bin Turki Road (Dibba–Lima–Khasab), Sultan Said bin Taimur Road (Adam–Haima–Thumrait), the Eastern Expressway (Sultan Turki bin Said Road), the Al Batinah Coastal Road (Sultan Taimur bin Faisal Road), and the dualization of the Izki–Firq Road. Work has also commenced on the development of Al Mouj Street and 18 November Street in Muscat.

Roads expected to open in 2026 include:

1. Dhofar Governorate:

Dualisation of Sultan Taimur Road and Al Farooq Road; paving of roads in Wilayat Muqshin; paving of the Harweeb–Al Mazunah–Maiten Road; Al Mughsail Road and Bridge Project; and paving of the Seih Al Khairat–Al Shisr Road.

2. Rehabilitation of Al Hazm–Rustaq Road in Wilayat Rustaq.

3. Completion of Sultan Turki bin Said Road from Al Kamil and Al Wafi to Sur, South Al Sharqiyah.

4. Rehabilitation of Sultan Thuwaini bin Said Road linking Wilayat Bidbid and Wilayat Nizwa in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate.

5. Completion of works on the Sohar Free Zone Link Road.

6. Design and construction of Aqabat Aafri Road between Samail and Izki, along with an asphalt road serving Al Suqari village in Al Dakhiliyah.

7. Completion of remaining works to upgrade Seih Qatna Road in Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

8. Tendering for completion of the dualisation project from Al Gas Roundabout to Bilad Sur.

Officials noted that these projects will play a crucial role in enhancing economic activity by improving connectivity between cities, ports, and production areas, increasing transport efficiency, and reducing the time and cost of commercial movement.

They are also expected to support economic diversification by stimulating multiple sectors, attracting investments, creating employment opportunities, supporting small and medium enterprises, and strengthening the competitiveness of local products in line with Oman Vision 2040.

