Muscat – The Majlis A’Shura will discuss on Wednesday the draft Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Oman and India, referred to it by the Council of Ministers.

The deliberations fall under Article 54 of the Oman Council Law, which mandates that draft economic and social agreements the government intends to enter into or accede to must be presented to the Majlis A’Shura for review before final action is taken.

Ahmed al Nadabi, Secretary-General of the shura, said the fifth regular session of the third annual sitting (2026–2027) will convene on December 10. During the session, members will examine the Economic and Financial Committee’s assessment of the CEPA, based on its review of the agreement’s provisions, objectives and areas of cooperation. The committee’s report reflects inputs and observations submitted by relevant government entities during recent discussions.

Nadabi added that the session will also consider a report from the Committee for Education, Research and Innovation regarding a motion on addressing behavioural challenges among school students. The committee has studied the educational and technical dimensions of the issue and developed recommendations aimed at improving the quality of school education in the sultanate.

In addition, the shura will review a report by the Committee for Media, Tourism and Culture on a proposal to establish an auction system for the sale of cultural and heritage artefacts.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

