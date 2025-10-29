Main Realty, the premier Miami developer known for its iconic, boutique projects globally, today (October 29) broke ground and unveiled its flagship Dubai project, Flow Residences by Main, offering 50 exclusive coastal living apartments, starting from AED2.2 million ($598,902).

This second venture from Main Realty reinforces the developer's focus on serving a discerning niche in the market, bringing its signature Miami vibe to Dubai Islands.

Set for completion in Q4 2027, the project comprises a luxury mix of one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom apartments and townhouses.

Main Realty said the development's unique cruise ship-shaped architecture is a direct nod to its core concept: fusing Miami's vibrant, coastal-cool lifestyle with the opulent standards of Dubai.

This boutique approach, focusing on just 50 units, allows for an exclusive and aesthetically exceptional living experience, it stated.

Main Realty CEO and Founder Mohammed Aamir Siddiq said: "Our strategy is not about volume; it's about creating niche, boutique developments. We aren't just building residences; we are importing a lifestyle for a select few."

"Flow Residences is the perfect synthesis of Miami’s energetic, 5-star resort feel and Dubai’s unmatched standard for luxury," stated Siddiq.

This is the second project for Main Realty, which expanded from its Miami base in 2023. Its first project, Primero Residences by Main at Al Furjan, is also on track for a 2027 completion.

It will offer 25 one-beds from 844-1,184 sq. ft, 21 two beds from 1,343 to 2,273 sq. ft with a private pool and four three-beds of 1,870-2,010 sq.

The new project, on a 25,000 sq. ft. plot, will offer 5-star, resort-style amenities that channel the South Beach experience, including a DJ Booth, a Pool Bar & Seating Zone, a Sunbathing Area, and a Sandy Outdoor Seating area. These are complemented by an Infinity Pool, Kids Play Area, Yoga Area, indoor/outdoor gyms, and Sauna & Steam rooms.

"Dubai Islands is the next hub for waterfront investment, but we are catering to a specific gap in the market. With investments here reportedly topping AED 6 billion in the first half of the year, its clear global investors want unique lifestyles. We are here to add that distinct Miami vibe to the Dubai bling," he added.

