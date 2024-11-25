KUWAIT CITY: HSBC's top economists gathered in Kuwait to present their outlook for the economy at the bank's annual Economic Roadshow event. The successful engagement brought together key clients and stakeholders for a series of global, regional and local economic updates.

While noting some global economic headwinds, the economists outlined Kuwait’s significant potential for future growth thanks, in part, to the relative strength of the country’s sovereign wealth when compared with regional peers and how Kuwait can support its economic development and diversification efforts.

“Our economists' presentations highlighted Kuwait's immense economic potential. With the right policies and investments, Kuwait is well-positioned to accelerate growth and development in the coming years," said Samer Alabed, CEO of HSBC in Kuwait.

Simon Williams, HSBC’s Chief Economist for CEEMEA, added: “While Kuwait faces some near-term cyclical challenges, its long-term potential remains positive. The country's substantial financial resources provide flexibility to navigate global economic uncertainties while investing in future growth drivers."

More than 100 clients and business leaders in Kuwait attended the presentations which were made by the HSBC Global Research economics team which, in addition to Simon Williams, included Senior Economic Adviser, Stephen King and Global Economist, James Pomeroy.

