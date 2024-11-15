KUWAIT-- Tajikistan Ambassador to Kuwait and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps Zubaydullo Zubaydov said the State of Kuwait is a credible and reliable friend of his country in the regional and international affairs.

"The State of Kuwait plays an important role in backing the development process in Tajikistan through the financial institutions such as Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development," he said.

Ambassador Zubaydov made the comments during a function hosted by his embassy on Thursday to celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Tajikistan.

The celebration gathered Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Sameeh Hayat and heads of the diplomatic missions based in Kuwait.

The relations between both countries kept growing since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, Zubaydov noted, voicing hope for enhancing the economic, commercial and technical cooperation with Kuwait. The two countries maintain similar views on regional and international issues and work closely with each other in the frameworks of international organizations, he pointed out.



"The agreements, struck during the state visit to Kuwait by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in early November, provided a firm ground, and open new horizons, for cooperation in various areas.

"Tajikistan is looking forward to opening a Kuwaiti embassy in Dushanbe in the near future in order to take the bilateral ties to a new height," Zubaydov added.

