KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations have been steadily developing year after year, guided by the wise leadership of both countries. This progress is reflected in mutual visits, the signing of cooperation agreements in various fields, and the coordination of positions on regional and international issues.

The official visit of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, along with his official delegation, to Kuwait today, Sunday, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand these relations toward broader horizons in various sectors.

The two brotherly nations aim to achieve their shared supreme interests through these strong relations, which are based on unity in religion, language, history, and common destiny. They also discuss regional and international developments, taking appropriate stances on these issues.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited Jordan on April 23 for a state visit, where he held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan. These discussions were aimed at further strengthening the longstanding and historical ties between the two countries. At the conclusion of the visit, a joint Kuwaiti-Jordanian statement was issued, expressing pride in the solid historical relations and emphasizing both countries' commitment to building on these relations to enhance cooperation in various fields, leading to greater integration.

Kuwaiti-Jordanian diplomatic relations began in 1961 when Khaled Suleiman Al-Adasani presented his credentials as the first Kuwaiti ambassador to Jordan. This was a year before the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan appointed its first ambassador to Kuwait in 1962. Over the past six decades, the relationship between the two nations has seen continuous development in all areas, highlighted by visits from the leadership of both countries, as well as from senior officials in government, private sectors, and public benefit associations. Additionally, the Kuwaiti-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee has been formed, which meets regularly to further strengthen ties.

The relationship is also supported by 73 partnership and cooperation agreements signed in various fields. These agreements are designed to develop bilateral work, expand cooperation, and increase collaboration in priority areas, including political, economic, military, social, educational, cultural, and media sectors.

Politically, both countries are committed to coordinating their positions, particularly on issues related to joint Arab action. The Palestinian issue remains central, with both nations providing unwavering support to the Palestinians in their struggle for independence, including the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, the end of Israeli occupation, and the pursuit of a just peace.

Kuwait is the largest Arab investor in Jordan, with investments valued at approximately $20 billion across several sectors, including tourism, extractive industries, banking, communications, real estate, and transportation. The General Investment Authority’s investments in Jordan amount to about $3 billion, spanning banking institutions, projects, Jordanian companies, and deposits. Additionally, the value of trade between the two countries in 2023 reached approximately 67 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $221.1 million).

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development plays a key role in supporting Jordan’s development efforts, having financed 32 priority projects worth more than 230 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $1.05 billion).

In military cooperation, the Kuwaiti Military Attaché Office in Jordan has been active since 1974, enhancing coordination and collaboration through joint meetings, visits to military colleges, and joint exercises. The two countries also cooperate in training military personnel at institutes and colleges in both nations.

In the educational and cultural sectors, the two countries have signed agreements to strengthen cooperation. Kuwaiti educational institutions, including schools, applied institutes, and universities, host Jordanian professors, while approximately 4,000 Kuwaiti students are enrolled in Jordanian universities. These students are supported and monitored by the Cultural Office at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan.

Humanitarian cooperation is another key area of collaboration. The Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan plays a vital role in supporting Kuwaiti charitable societies, in line with the political leadership's directives. These efforts include providing aid to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan, as well as to needy Jordanian families. The Kuwaiti and Jordanian Red Crescent Societies also work together on aid distribution campaigns, especially during crises and disasters.

As of August 2023, the value of financial transfers to Jordanian humanitarian organizations registered in the Kuwaiti humanitarian work electronic system totaled about $25 million, with projects ranging from relief and medical aid to orphan and student sponsorship.

In addition, the two countries maintain cooperation in health, media, sports, and security, focusing on the exchange of expertise, mutual visits of specialized delegations, and organizing events and training courses that contribute to the development and improvement of these fields.

