KUWAIT CITY: Indonesian Ambassador to Kuwait Lena Maryana has announced that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Indonesia and Kuwait focusing on the recruitment of skilled workers, particularly in the health sector, has been finalized and will be signed soon. In a statement at the embassy’s annual ‘Winter Market’ festival on Saturday, Maryana disclosed that Indonesia is home to many highly skilled and competent workers. She affirmed efforts to strengthen ties between Indonesia and Kuwait, especially at the end of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

She said there has been a significant increase in the Indonesian community in Kuwait; with the number rising to 7,000 this year, up from 6,000 last year. “Majority of these individuals work in the hospitality and health sectors,” she added. She also revealed that Indonesia is currently exporting various products to Kuwait like vaccines, food and electronics; which are gaining traction in Kuwaiti markets. She pointed out that these are promising areas of cooperation, particularly in the field of food security. Furthermore, she confirmed that discussions are ongoing to resume direct daily flights between Jakarta and Kuwait, operated by Kuwait Airways, after their suspension in 2015. Regarding the festival, she stated that the embassy holds the ‘Winter Market’ annually to bring together members of the Indonesian community in Kuwait. “The event, which also attracts heads of diplomatic missions and many Kuwaiti friends, features traditional Indonesian folk dances and a showcase of renowned Indonesian dishes, some of which have been recognized by UNESCO as part of the country’s cultural heritage,” she added.



