KUWAIT CITY: No new decision has been issued against suspension of work visa for Egyptian workers will continue. This was in response to conditions set by the Egyptian embassy related to minimum salary for expat workers from Egypt, reports Al Rai.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled had ordered to stop issuing work permits for Egyptian workers since last September due to conditions imposed by the Egyptian embassy.

Meanwhile the Kuwaiti Embassy in Cairo, Egypt has updated the schedule of consular fees for the family visa transactions of those entering Kuwait from Egypt, reports Al-Qabas daily. The decision, which took effect Sunday, specifies the fees as follows: 2,250 Egyptian pounds for the child and 3,000 Egyptian pounds for the mother.