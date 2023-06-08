Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), praised Wednesday, the Kuwaiti-German economic cooperation in addition to areas of economic cooperation between Germany and the Arab countries.

This came during the 26th session of the Arab-German Economic Forum, organized by the German-Arab Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Berlin, with the participation of more than 300 decision makers, businessmen and representatives of Arab and German institutions and companies.

In a statement to KUNA, Chamber Board Memebr Ahmed Al-Qudheibi said that the forum constitutes a pioneering platform in terms of developing trade relations between Germany, Kuwait and other Arab countries, through forum's discussion of economic cooperation areas between Germany and Arab countries.

Kuwait's delegation participated in workshops aimed at achieving economic growth between the two sides and shedding light on ways to develop economic relations between the Arab and German sides in the field of industrialization, planning and establishing smart cities, investing in capital, logistics, transportation, infrastructure and the importance of vocational training. Al-Qudaibi said.

For his part, the President of the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peter Ramsauer, praised in his speech the transformations and changes the Arab world is witnessing that have caused prosperity of many Arab countries.

The energy fields come at the top of the agenda of the Arab-German meetings, Ramsauer said, stressing "European energy supplies depend more than ever on the Arab countries." For his part, Kuwait Ambassador to Germany Najeeb Al-Badr praised the Kuwaiti-German economic relations, stressing the existence of a successful economic partnership between the two countries, adding, during the forum, a number of issues related to ways to promote trade and industrial development and to improve and increase cooperation and trade exchange between Arab countries and Germany were discussed.