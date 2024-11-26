KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Interior has issued a warning about advertisements from unknown sources promising significant discounts, cautioning that these may contain malware. The Ministry advised consumers to only download shopping apps from official stores linked to Android or iOS systems for safe online shopping.

In addition, the Ministry emphasized the importance of verifying that online purchase links are legitimate and not counterfeit sites impersonating official stores. It also warned against making payments over public Wi-Fi networks, as they are vulnerable to hacking.

