His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree Wednesday assigning Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah as Prime Minister, while His Highness the Prime Minister assumes role of Deputy Amir.

His Highness the Amir signed an Order earlier assigning His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Deputy Amir while His Highness the Amir was out of the country.

The decree stipulates that His Highness the Prime Minister informs the National Assembly of this decree and it takes effect once published in the official gazette.

