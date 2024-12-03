Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday begins a two-day state visit to Britain hosted by King Charles III as the UK aims to seal a trade deal with the oil-rich Gulf states.

The visit by the emir, 44, and his consort, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad Al Thani, will include a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and talks at Downing Street with the country's Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The government, elected in July, is hoping to conclude a free trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council's six nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Starmer's government has staked its credibility on a pledge to grow the economy.

It says a GCC free trade deal could boost the UK economy by some £1.6 billion ($2 billion) and open up lucrative markets to British firms.

UK business minister Jonathan Reynolds recently described securing the deal as a "priority" for the Labour government.

The Qatari couple, who arrived Monday at Stansted airport east of London, will be greeted by heir to the throne Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, at their Kensington Palace residence in west London.

The royal party will then travel to Horse Guards Parade in central London where they will meet Charles, 76 and received a ceremonial welcome.

His wife Queen Camilla, 77, will miss the arrival due to the lingering effects of a chest infection, Buckingham Palace said, but was due to attend other elements of the day.

Charles and the emir will inspect the guard of honour before they take part in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace where they will be met by a second guard of honour.

Later Tuesday, the Qatari couple will view a special exhibition relating to Qatar at Buckingham Palace.

In the evening they will attend a state banquet hosted by Charles and Camilla.

Catherine, 42, also known as Kate, who has only recently made a tentative return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, will not attend, her Kensington Palace office said.

- Rights record -

The Qatari leader was educated in Britain where he attended leading private schools before graduating from the Sandhurst military academy.

He and Sheikha Jawaher attended both Charles' coronation in May 2023 and the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

Charles, as Prince of Wales, visited Qatar eight times and last met the emir at the Cop28 summit in Dubai last December.

On Wednesday the emir will visit Sandhurst before returning to Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to Charles and Camilla.

He will then join Starmer for a bilateral meeting at Downing Street followed by a dinner hosted by the Lord Mayor of London and the City of London Corporation, which runs the capital's financial district.

Trade between the UK and the Gulf nations currently tops £57 billion pounds ($72 bn), according to the British government.

Trade in goods and services between the UK and oil-rich Qatar alone was worth $6.8 billion at the end of the first quarter this year, the Department for Business and Trade said last month.

Starmer and Thani are also likely to discuss the Middle East, with Qatar a key mediator between Israel and Hamas in the conflict sparked by the October 7, 2023 attack on southern Israel.