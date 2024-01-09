ABU DHABI - Khalifa Fund has announced the transition of all its services to the TAMM platform, leading the way in embracing digital transformation and providing unparalleled accessibility to its members.

As part of this transformation, Khalifa Fund will be closing its service provider branches in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Fujairah, while Khalifa Fund's headquarters in Abu Dhabi will be limited to management and internal operations. This move comes as Khalifa Fund reinforces its commitment to make its services more accessible and efficient for entrepreneurs across the country.

Khalifa Fund provides a wide range of services to entrepreneurs and SMEs, all now available digitally through the government services platform.

The services include Requests for Funding, Requests to Disburse an Approved Loan, Requests to Amend an Existing Loan, Requests for Reallocation of Loan Disbursement, Requests for Training, Requests for Membership, Requests for Support Letters, and Requests to Facilitate communication with strategic stakeholders.

Additionally, for personalised guidance and support to new or existing businesses, entrepreneurs can schedule virtual business counselling sessions with a team of experts by contacting the call centre. This transition aims to break geographical barriers and enhance the support Khalifa Fund offers to entrepreneurs and SMEs across the UAE.

Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated, "At Khalifa Fund, we are more dedicated than ever to supporting the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem. By making all our services easily accessible through the TAMM platform, we empower our members with convenience and efficiency; now that our services are fully automated via TAMM, physical attendance to the branches is no longer required, significantly reducing the time cycle for requesting and receiving services.

"This strategic move aligns with Abu Dhabi eGoverment Strategy to digitalise all services. It also resonates perfectly with our vision of embracing digital transformation and ensuring that our services remain at the forefront of innovation. We want to assure all entrepreneurs that we remain accessible and committed to your success. You can easily reach out to us through our dedicated call centre, where our team is ready to assist you promptly."

With this transition to the TAMM platform, Khalifa Fund is poised to provide more efficient and accessible services to entrepreneurs, ensuring a brighter future for businesses across the UAE.