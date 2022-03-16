His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued an edict appointing Mariam Ali Hamad Al Manaseer as Director of the Directorate of Communication at the Health Ministry.

He issued a second edict, appointing Isa Mohammed Isa Al Joban as Director of the Directorate of Criminal Procedures at the administrative apparatus of the Public Prosecution.

HRH Prince Salman also issued another edict appointing the following directors at the Urban Planning and Development Authority:

1. Noora Mohammed Hassan Bucheeri, Director of the Directorate of Detailed Planning.

2. Eman Naji Qassim Ali Naji, Director of the Directorate of the Plans’ Execution.

3. Feras Abbas Amin Abu Amin, Director of the Directorate of Infrastructure and Services Planning.

4. Shaikh Hamad bin Khalid bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Director of the Directorate of Urban Development.

