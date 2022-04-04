About 105,000 jobs were advertised in the local Press last year, said Labour and Social Development Minister Jameel Humaidan.

It was part of an initiative whereby private companies post a job vacancy announcement in local newspapers for seven days before bringing in expatriate workers.

He was replying to a question by MP Fadhel Al Sawad about the number of citizens registered with the ministry.

He said the ministry had offered 5,205 job vacancies under this initiative where 3,785 Bahraini job seekers were recruited out of 26,344 Bahrainis employed in the private sector last year.

Bahrainisation rates apply to all private establishments and are subject to evaluation on a regular basis, he added.

