MPs have rejected amendments to the 2010 Financial Integrity Law that would have made it mandatory for senior unionists and labour union federation leaders to declare their finances like other public representatives.

Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ali Al Khalifa told MPs during the weekly session that the move could ignite disputes between senior and junior unionists and allow unjust corruption allegations to be voiced.

“We would harm trade unions rather than ensure transparency as it would create an atmosphere of doubt and backstabbing,” he claimed. “MPs should focus on improving union work.”Financial and economic affairs committee vice-chairman Ahmed Al Amer agreed, suggesting members stop interfering and putting ‘hurdles’ in the way of unionists.During the debate he was cut short by legislative and legal affairs committee vice-chairman Mohammed Al Abbasi who shouted: “Don’t steal ... don’t be afraid.

”The legislation will be now reviewed by the Shura Council.MPs, however, voted in favour of giving all committees a four-week extension to review pending legislations.Parliament first vice-chairman Abdulnabi Salman said it was wrong to have legislations pending for seven months, while the four-year tenure is set to end in May.

“We have to reject extensions, the delays are uncalled for and unnecessary,” claimed Mr Salman.Parliament Speaker Fouzia Zainal said MPs needed to vote on the extension or else other action would be necessary on each and every legislation, which she claimed could be painful to MPs and the efforts they have made during review.l Plans to make a formal approach to the organisers of F1 to stage a second grand prix in Bahrain to replace the cancelled Russian race, plus calls to end the daily announcement of Covid-19 figures, were amongst the urgent proposals that failed to be discussed due to time limitations.

