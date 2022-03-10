MANAMA: A number of Bahraini women have been appointed to key leadership positions across various divisions and departments at Bahrain Airport Services (BAS), the company announced yesterday.

The appointments include Haneen Aziz, who was promoted to chief financial officer, and Hana Abdulwahid, who is the new chief human capital officer.

The company said Aysha Al Shirawi is the new manager for strategy and project management office, Fatima Al Bastaki has been made manager for financial reporting, payables and controls; Layla Mukhtar has got the position of manager for internal audit, while Nasreen Qasim has become payroll manager.

The appointments come soon after the launch of the company’s equal opportunities committee that primarily aims to support women empowerment in the company by formulating empowerment strategies, reviewing ways and mechanisms that can contribute to achieving gender balance, integrating women’s needs and enhancing the company’s ability to attract and retain female talent.

They also complement the company’s efforts to support the role of women by initiating the actual implementation of the strategy to support women’s empowerment, which previously included the appointment of women to leadership positions including Hanan Edwards as corporate communications and marketing manager and Shareefa Abdulrahman as manager for receivables, VAT and treasury.

BAS chief executive Mohamed Khali said the formation of the committee reflects the executive management’s belief in the importance of strengthening the role of women in the workforce in line with the principles set by the Supreme Council for Women.

