AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) on Tuesday announced that its Industrial Investment Compass service has delivered "positive" results since its launch less than two months ago.

It has served as a "practical" support tool for industrial investors and enabling more informed investment decisions based on sectorial data and indicators.

In a statement, the chamber said 10 industrial investors have so far benefited from the service, with eight market analysis reports completed as part of its outputs, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The results, it added, reflect the effectiveness of the model adopted to support investors from the initial concept stage through establishment and operational phases.

The chamber explained that the Industrial Investment Compass is built on a structured methodology that begins with receiving the investment idea, followed by a preliminary market assessment covering production and demand indicators, export trends, and the competitive landscape.

The service also provides investors with a comprehensive document outlining cost structures, legislative and regulatory requirements and available incentives, helping to develop "realistic" projections and mitigate decision-making risks.

It noted that the service goes beyond report preparation to include accompanying investors throughout their investment journey by facilitating communication with relevant authorities and following up on licensing and approval procedures.

The service also links investors with relevant entities, companies, and suppliers when needed, in line with national efforts to enhance the investment climate and streamline administrative processes.

The JCI added that the reports place emphasis on identifying investment opportunities in "priority" industrial sectors, while providing "practical" analysis of value chains, competitive advantages and expansion prospects, enabling investors to plan growth strategies based on reliable data.

The chamber pointed out that it is currently preparing comprehensive, in-depth reports for industrial investors, which will include detailed production cost analyses by activity, as well as extensive data on investment zones, development areas, and industrial estates.

These reports will also outline the competitive advantages, incentives, infrastructure and services available in each zone, supporting investors in selecting optimal locations, accurately estimating costs, and making investment decisions on clear and informed grounds, Petra reported.

