MUSCAT - The inflation rate as per the consumer price index in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 3.6% in March compared to the same month in 2021. The inflation rate also increased by 0.1% from February 2022, according to the data of the monthly consumer price survey issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The data showed an increase in transportation costs by 6.6%, education by 5.1%, foodstuffs and non-alcoholic beverages by 4.9%, miscellaneous goods, and services by 3.9%, tobacco products by 3.9%, the health group by 2.9%.

The costs of housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel prices went up by 2%, the furniture, fixtures, household equipment and regular household maintenance costs increased by 1.2%, and restaurants and hotel spending group by 1.1%.

Al Dakhiliyah Governorate witnessed the highest rate of increase in inflation at 4.5%, followed by North Al Batinah Governorate at 4.4%, South and North Al Sharqiyah governorates at 4%.

The Governorate of Muscat recorded the lowest inflation rate of 2.9%, during the month of March 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

