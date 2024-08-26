Muscat – A sharp increase in vegetable and fruit prices, driven by rising import costs and reduced local supply due to seasonal and climatic factors, has hit Omani consumers hard.

Vegetable prices surged by over 20% in July 2024 compared to the same month last year, while fruit prices saw a 7.6% increase, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released by National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The sudden spike in fruit and vegetable prices was a key contributor to Oman’s overall inflation rate, which increased to 1.53% in July from 0.7% in June. Additionally, as a result of higher fruit and vegetable prices, the sultanate’s annual food inflation rate jumped sharply to 4.53% in July.

Muscat Daily spoke with consumers and agricultural experts on the price rise.

Ghosn al Rashidi, Secretary of Omani Agriculture Association, attributed the high vegetable prices primarily to a shortage in local products. Although climatic conditions have had a minor impact on agricultural production, these have contributed to the current situation.

Farmer Khaled al Bouiqi informed that local vegetable production typically peaks from December to June, when prices are lower due to higher volume of produce.

However, with current imports being more expensive, prices have risen.

Economic analyst Nasser al Hosani suggested several measures to mitigate these price increases, including establishing more greenhouses to cultivate a variety of crops, reclaiming arable land in North Batinah and Dhofar, and encouraging Omani youth to pursue careers in farming.

“The situation reflects a broader issue affecting many families, highlighting the need for sustainable solutions to ensure affordable access to fresh produce,” Hosani added.

Private sector employee Ali al Balushi is among the many consumers feeling the pinch. “Prices of essential vegetables like carrots and tomatoes have soared, with onions now costing about 700 bz.” The price rise has placed significant strain on his monthly budget.

The current prices have “severely impacted” the budget of Ismail Khan, another private sector employee. “We’re forced to cut back extra spending on fruits. With rising costs, maintaining a balanced diet has become challenging. It’s worrying because we understand the importance of nutrition in our health.”

Sameer Verma, an engineer, highlighted the difficulties faced by families whose diet comprise mostly fresh produce. “We are a vegetarian family, and this spike in fruit and vegetable prices has hit us hard. Fruits like berries and melons, which were once a regular part of our diet, are now too expensive. Even basic items like onions have become costly. It’s frustrating because fresh produce is crucial for our health, but the current prices make it tough to prioritise nutrition.”

