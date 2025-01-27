Muscat: Inflation rate in the Sultanate of Oman rose by 0.7 percent in December 2024 compared to the same month in 2023 (base year 2018), according to data from the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the Sultanate issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The data further indicated an increase in the prices of various personal goods and services groups by 4.5 percent, the health group by 3.2 percent, the food and non-alcoholic beverages group by 1.7 percent, the restaurants and hotels group by 0.8 percent, the culture and entertainment group by 0.6 percent, the clothing and footwear group by 0.5 percent, the furniture, household equipment and maintenance group by 0.4 percent, and the education group by 0.1 percent. On the other hand, the prices of the transportation group decreased by 0.8 percent, while the prices of the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels groups, communications and the tobacco group stabilised.

The prices of the vegetable group rose by 7.6 percent, milk, cheese and eggs group also rose by 3.8 percent, food products group not classified under another item by 3.7 percent, sugar, jam, honey and sweets group by 2.8 percent, meat group by 2.6 percent, fruits group by 2.2 percent, and oils and fats group by 1.6 percent. The prices of the bread and grains group remained stable, while the prices of the non-alcoholic beverages group decreased by 0.5 percent, and the prices of the fish and seafood group also decreased by 6.3 percent.

Musandam Governorate recorded the highest inflation at 1.6 percent by the end of December 2024 compared to the same period of the previous year. The inflation rate also rose by 1.5 percent in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate and by 1.4 percent in Al Wusta Governorate. In Al Dhahirah Governorate the inflation rate rose by 0.9 percent and by 0.8 percent each in Al Buraimi, Al Dakhiliyah and Dhofar Governorates. It rose by 0.7 percent in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate, by 0.6 percent in Muscat Governorate and by 0.5 percent in North Al Batinah Governorate, while in South Al Batinah Governorate it decreased by 0.1 percent.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).