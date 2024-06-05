A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has revealed that Indian businesses topped the list of new non-Emirati companies joining the chamber during the first quarter of this year, with 4,351 new companies.

The findings highlight Dubai’s strong ability to attract direct investments from India and underline the emirate's growing appeal among international businesses.

Pakistan ranked second on the list with 2,222 new companies joining in Q1 2024, while Egypt followed with 1,404 new companies registering as members of the chamber.

During the first quarter of the year, 736 new Syrian companies joined the chamber, placing the country fourth on the list.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 698 new companies, while Bangladesh ranked sixth with 635 new companies during Q1 2024.

Iraq secured seventh place on the list with 501 new member companies, and Sudan claimed the eighth spot with 379 new companies joining the chamber’s membership.

China ranked ninth on the list, with 362 new companies registering as members of the chamber, and Jordan claimed the tenth spot, with 343 new companies.

In terms of the sectoral distribution of new member companies joining the chamber during Q1 2024, the trade and services sector ranked first, accounting for 42.3 percent of the total. The real estate, renting, and business services sector came in second place, representing 33.9 percent of the total. This was followed by the construction sector in the third place with 9.2 percent, and the transport, storage, and communications sector, which ranked fourth with 8.1 percent. The social and personal services sector came in fifth place with 6.5 percent.