Hype Luxury, a leading global luxury mobility marketplace, said a new partnership with Icatt (International Critical Air Transfer Team), a pioneering air ambulance service provider in India, will enhance emergency medical transport services across its network of High-Net-Worth Individuals and businesses.

Hype Luxury, which aims at providing exclusive air ambulance services to its clientele, has also signed collaboration agreements with other partners in the GCC, which brings together six Arab countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Icatt specialises in critical care transfers and rapid-response medical evacuations. Its team of experienced doctors, paramedics, and pilots ensures high standards of care during transit.

Through this strategic alliance, Hype Luxury will offer Icatt’s world-class services to address urgent medical needs both domestically and internationally.

Known for managing complex emergencies and trauma cases, Icatt’s advanced equipment and rapid response capabilities will now be accessible to Hype Luxury’s high-end clientele seeking swift and reliable medical evacuation.

Raaghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO, Hype Luxury, said: "At Hype, we are committed to offering our clients access to the finest services, be it in luxury mobility or emergency solutions. Partnering with ICATT is an extension of our commitment to providing unparalleled value.

“This alliance allows us to serve not only individuals in need of emergency medical transportation but also businesses looking to offer added safety and well-being measures for their employees.

“In a world where time is of the essence, especially in medical emergencies, this partnership ensures that our clients have access to a trusted and efficient air ambulance service that can potentially save lives.

“ICATT’s reputation for delivering excellent medical care, combined with our global network, makes this collaboration a natural fit."

Dr Shalini Nalwad, Co-founder and Director of Icatt, said: "We are thrilled to partner with Hype Luxury, a brand known for delivering top-tier services to a discerning clientele.

“By combining Hype’s global reach with Icatt’s expertise in critical care air transport, we aim to redefine how luxury service providers approach healthcare and safety.

“Whether it’s an individual requiring urgent medical evacuation or businesses seeking to ensure their employees' safety in remote or challenging locations, we’re ready to serve."

This partnership also opens the door for businesses in industries such as corporate travel, offshore operations, and luxury tourism to ensure the safety of their employees or clients through the availability of ICATT’s services.

Hype Luxury plans to integrate air ambulance options as part of its premium membership packages, allowing customers to quickly access medical transport in critical situations, whether they are in remote locations or urban centres.

"This is a game changer for businesses that prioritise the well-being of their employees, especially those in high-risk industries or those whose work takes them to remote areas," Belavadi added.

As global travel and mobility continue to evolve, the partnership between Hype Luxury and Icatt highlights the importance of combining luxury with essential services, a statement said.

