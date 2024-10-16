KUWAIT CITY: The ongoing accumulation of housing applications continues to present a significant challenge for citizens awaiting government housing, as recent statistics reveal that the number of pending ‘lifetime home’ applications has surged to approximately 97,671 as of this October. According to data issued by the Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW), 2024 saw the submission of 6,134 new applications, marking a substantial increase compared to the previous year.

The figures highlight the escalating demand for housing, with some applications dating as far back as 1985, leaving those eligible waiting decades for housing assistance. The statistics further indicate that the total expenditure on rent allowances for those still awaiting their homes is projected to reach around 175.8 million dinars annually, with a monthly outlay of 14.6 million dinars. This growing expense underscores the urgent need for solutions to address the mounting housing backlog and alleviate the financial burden on the state.

