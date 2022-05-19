Hong Kong's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate jumped to 5.4% in the February-April quarter, the government said on Thursday, the highest since April-June quarter in 2021 as the labour market deteriorated further as the epidemic situation hit its peak.

In the January-March period, the unemployment rate stood at 5.0%.

"The labour market should see improvement in the coming months," the government said, adding receding local epidemic situation, relaxation of social distancing measures, and new round of consumption voucher scheme should render support.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu)



