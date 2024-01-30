Healthcare (18%) and Advertising/ Marketing/ Public Relations (15%) were the most popular industries for job seekers in the UAE, according to a survey.

The "Top Industries in the Middle East and North Africa 2023" survey, conducted by Bayt.com, the Middle East’s number 1 job site, and YouGov, a market research agency, found Healthcare (11%) and Education/Academia (5%) emerged as the top industries where respondents are currently working or have worked most recently.

Ola Haddad, Director of Human Resources at Bayt.com said: "The UAE job market is dynamic and ever-evolving, and it is crucial for professionals, job seekers, and employers to stay informed about the latest trends and preferences. This survey provides valuable insights for both individuals and organisations looking to navigate the job market effectively and make informed decisions."

Job satisfaction

The survey reveals a dichotomy in job satisfaction in the UAE: while many professionals are content with their working hours, there is a significant portion who feel dissatisfied with their salary packages.

One of the key findings of the survey revealed that 65% of UAE residents are satisfied with their working hours, highlighting a positive aspect of the job landscape in the UAE. However, nearly half of the respondents expressed dissatisfaction with their salary packages, followed by career growth, where 48% of respondents claimed dissatisfaction.

The widespread view that industries with high salaries are key, highlights the critical role of competitive pay in attracting the best talent in the UAE.

Best salary packages

When asked about the industries offering the best salary packages, 25% of respondents believed that Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals ranked the highest in their country of residence, which includes non-monetary benefits. Additionally, 19% of respondents believed that Real Estate/ Construction/ Property Development offered the best salaries after Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals.

In addition, the survey provides valuable insights into job preferences and availability of job opportunities for women and local talent in the UAE. Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (14%), Banking/Finance/Accounting (14%), and Government/Civil Service (20) emerged as the most attractive industries for women in terms of job preferences. Furthermore, Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (15%), IT/Internet/E-commerce (14%), and Banking/Finance/Accounting (12%) were the top three industries in terms of attracting the highest proportion of local talent.

Insights on industries and career changes

It has been increasingly evident that digital skills are in high demand across various sectors, with IT/Internet/E-commerce leading the pack. IT/ Internet/E-commerce emerges as the top industry expected to record the strongest growth (24%) this year. The findings indicate the importance of acquiring and honing digital skills to remain competitive in the job market.

Further highlighting the relevance of specialised education in terms of employability, IT/ Internet/E-commerce (21%), Banking / Finance / Accounting (19%), Education/ Academia (13%) and Government/ Civil service (12%) emerge as industries hiring the highest proportion of fresh graduates.

The survey findings demonstrate that working for the government remains a highly desirable option in the UAE, with many professionals valuing the stability, benefits, and career opportunities that come with working for the government. The majority of respondents (76%) believe that the government is a favourable employer, with 63% claiming that the government is an extremely favorable employer.

Potential change

The survey provides valuable insights into the factors driving professionals in the UAE to change industries and the industries that are most appealing for a potential change. Notably, 18% of working respondents have changed their industry in the last two years, with better salaries (35%), lack of recognition (35%), and better opportunities for career growth (41%) being the top three reasons for having made the change.

In terms of industry preferences, 41% of respondents are considering an industry change in the next few months, with Oil, Gas & Petrochemicals (8%), Commerce/ Trade/ Retail (3%), and IT/ Internet/E-commerce (5%) emerging as the most appealing industries. Better salary (62%) is the top reason for considering an industry change, followed by better career growth at 49%. The emphasis on better salaries as a primary motive for both past and potential industry changes highlight the importance of financial stability and rewards in attracting and retaining talent.

Zafar Shah, Account Director at YouGov said: "In today's rapidly changing job market, it is crucial for professionals and organisations to stay informed and adaptable. By understanding the trends and preferences of the UAE job market, we empower employers to make informed decisions and job seekers to reach their career goals. Our data-driven approach enables stakeholders to gain a deeper understanding of the market, identify opportunities, and drive success.

