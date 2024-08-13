Riyadh: The Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnection Authority (GCCIA) has secured an "A+/Stable" credit rating from Fitch Ratings.



According to a GCCIA press release issued today, this achievement is expected to give the authority several advantages, including improved access to financing, increased investor confidence, reduced borrowing costs, and enhanced global reputation.



GCCIA CEO Eng. Ahmed Al-Ebrahim expressed satisfaction with the rating, highlighting its significance in the Gulf region. He stressed the authority's commitment to pursuing further high ratings and certifications, to strengthen its position and impact.



Fitch Ratings commended GCCIA for its pivotal role in ensuring energy security in the Gulf region, and noted the authority's crucial role in preventing power outages, meeting growing energy demands, including renewables, and fostering economic ties among Gulf states.



According to the release, the GCCIA's revenue and profitability have demonstrated consistent growth over the past five years, driven by its regulated activities.