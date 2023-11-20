Manama: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi has engaged in discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, focusing on various collaborative fields between the GCC and Armenia. The aim was to bolster and elevate relations in a manner that advances the interests of both parties and fosters increased stability and prosperity.



This meeting took place in Manama, Bahrain's capital, today, on the sidelines of the nineteenth edition of the Manama Dialogue Conference, where the Armenian Foreign Minister was in attendance.



Throughout the meeting, they delved into several shared concerns, exploring economic and investment prospects between the GCC and Armenia, seeking ways to fortify their relationship. Additionally, they exchanged perspectives on recent developments in both regional and international arenas, while also addressing matters of mutual interest.