NEW DELHI-- India, Iran and Armenia held trilateral consultations on Thursday to discuss ways to strengthen connectivity, trade, tourism and cultural exchanges. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that delegations from India, Iran and Armenia met in New Delhi today as part of the second India-Iran-Armenia Trilateral Consultations and discussed connectivity and regional developments among others.

"Building on the outcomes of the previous trilateral consultations held in Yerevan in April 2023, the three sides discussed connectivity initiatives, engagement in multilateral fora, and regional developments. They also explored ways to promote trade, tourism and cultural exchanges while strengthening people-to-people ties," the statement said. The delegations stressed the need for fostering close cooperation under the International North- South Transport Corridor and highlighted the role of Chabahar Port in this regard.

The Armenian side briefed the participants on its connectivity initiative 'The Crossroads of Peace' which is a transport project connecting Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran and Turkey to foster connectivity and peace.

The Indian side was led by Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs J.P Singh while the Iranian delegation was under Director General of South Asia Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hashem Ashjaآ’ Zadeh and Anahit Karapetyan, Head of Asia-Pacific Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia led the delegation of her country.

Indian, Iranian and Armenian delegates reiterated their commitment to continued cooperation under the format and to hold the next round of trilateral consultations in Iran at a mutually convenient date and time.

