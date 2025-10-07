KUWAIT CITY — On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed Alkhereiji attended the 29th joint ministerial meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union (EU) in Kuwait City on Monday.



The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the GCC countries and the EU. They discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern and efforts being made to address them.



The meeting also addressed efforts to strengthen the partnership between GCC and EU countries.

