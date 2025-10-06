The Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MOCIIP) issued Decision 411/2025, amending some provisions of the Executive Regulations of the Foreign Capital Investment Law.

Based on the Foreign Capital Investment Law issued by Royal Decree 50/2019, and the Executive Regulations of the Foreign Capital Investment Law issued by Ministerial Resolution 72/2020, Article 1 A (12) bis states, “The establishment or company established by a foreign investor must employ at least one Omani worker one year after commencing commercial activity. It must also register the Omani worker with the Social Protection Fund and adhere to the specified Omanization rates.”

Article 2 states that establishments and companies existing at the time of implementation of the provisions of this decision and whose commercial activity has been ongoing for one year or more must adjust their status in accordance with its provisions within six months of renewing the commercial register, issuing the work permit, or renewing the work permit, whichever comes first. This decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and shall take effect from the day following the date of its publication.

