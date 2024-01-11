RIYADH — Led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Arabian delegation is set to make a significant impact at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2024 in Davos, from January 15 to 19.



The theme of this year's meeting is “Rebuilding Trust,” reflecting the pressing need to address global challenges and rebuild confidence in international institutions amidst increasing volatility.



The Saudi delegation comprises prominent figures, including Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Alkassabi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Envoy for Climate Adel Aljubeir, Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Finance Mohammed Aljadaan, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, and Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim. This diverse team underscores the Kingdom's commitment to addressing global issues collaboratively.



At this 54th Annual Meeting, the focus will be on tackling humanitarian, climate, social, and economic challenges. The Saudi delegation plans to engage actively with the international community, emphasizing the need for global collaboration, economic resilience, sustainable resource security, and human-centric innovation. A key part of their agenda will involve discussing the impact of emerging technologies on policymaking and decision-making processes.



The delegation will showcase Saudi Arabia’s progress under Saudi Vision 2030, highlighting the transformation, diversification, and development across various sectors. They will also spotlight the numerous investment opportunities within the Kingdom's robust economy.



Saudi Arabia's growing economic competitiveness will be a major talking point, with the delegation sharing insights into enhancing the Kingdom's appeal as a hub for private and foreign investments. Additionally, they will discuss the Kingdom's strategies and best practices in boosting economic resilience and achieving financial sustainability, aligning with the goals of economic diversification and sustainable growth as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.



The forum will provide a platform for the Saudi delegation to explore cooperation between public and private sectors. This collaboration aims to identify future opportunities, review innovative solutions and developments across economic and development sectors, and reinforce international cooperation and joint efforts between governments and various institutions. The event will host representatives from over 100 governments, major international organizations and over 1,000 key private sector entities, as well as civil society and academic institutions, facilitating a rich exchange of ideas and experiences.

