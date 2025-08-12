JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia continues its efforts to protect its marine ecosystems and blue economy, which is projected to contribute SR22 billion and create 100,000 jobs by 2030.

This is through addressing a key challenge to this vision: the threat of invasive marine species introduced through shipping and aquaculture that can cause tens of billions of dollars in economic losses annually.



In response to this issue, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has partnered with the National Center for Wildlife (NCW) to monitor these species and analyze their risks, building a knowledge database to enhance the sustainability of the Kingdom's environmental and economic resources.



CEO of NCW Dr. Mohammed Qurban highlighted the urgency of the project, noting that protecting marine ecosystems is vital for growing sectors such as coastal tourism and aquaculture. He said that the research partnership with KAUST will help the Kingdom develop scientific assessment tools, risk models, and early warning systems to anticipate environmental challenges.



As part of the collaboration, researchers conducted surveys at 34 sites along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf coasts, collecting over 10,000 marine samples. These surveys identified approximately 200 potentially invasive species, including more than 70 non-native species already present in Saudi waters.



A number of NCW employees participated in a specialized KAUST workshop last May to develop national expertise. The workshop covered risk assessment protocols and provided training in advanced technologies, including environmental DNA (eDNA) analysis for early detection. This partnership serves as a model for how research institutions and national agencies can collaborate to protect biodiversity and support the growth of the blue economy.