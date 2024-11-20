Ezditek, a leading expert in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), has broken ground on its flagship data center facility in Riyadh.

The RUH01 will be located on a 35,000+ sq m plot in the world’s biggest female university - Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University (PNU). It is mainly aimed at providing a sustainable and scalable foundation for local digital transformation.

Its strategic location provides an ideal entry point for hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises looking to establish a presence in the KSA with direct access to major carriers.

According to Ezditek, the RUH01 will reach 100% of public and enterprise customers in the Saudi central region and deliver a maximum capacity of 24 MW. The facility is expected to go live by Q1 2026.

"As one of the most vastly developing and transforming cities in the world, Riyadh provides a natural hub for digital transformation. It is the heart of the KSA’s rapidly expanding technology sector, and this makes it the perfect location for our flagship data centre," remarked its CEO Ibrahim Almulhim.

"We’re matching experience with delivery across the kingdom. Breaking ground on RUH01 marks a critical milestone in our mission to make it simple and efficient for organizations to grow their local presence in the KSA," stated Almulhim.

"RUH01’s capacity to reach 90% of Saudi population within 25 milliseconds enables it to serve growing demand for rapid connectivity. The facility supports digitalization by enhancing the Kingdom’s data sovereignty and strengthening its position as a global digital hub. It will host Saudi Arabian Internet Exchange (SAIE), available at 100+ GBPS of speed to reduce latency and improve localization of content and traffic," he added.

