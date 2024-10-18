Thinklight will return to Light + Intelligent Building Middle East from January 14-16, to explore the transformative power of light, elevating the art and science of lighting design and technology.

With a lineup of over 30 leading speakers from around the world, it is a must-attend event for designers, architects, lighting consultants, engineers, and project managers in the lighting industry.

The conference provides a platform for regional and international lighting professionals to meet, exchange ideas and share best practices.

The 2025 edition will focus on the theme ‘Building Commonality through Culture, Creativity and Community’ and will explore how these aspects can be harnessed to drive innovation in the region’s lighting and design sectors.

“In a rapidly changing world, there is a growing need to foster connections that go beyond specific disciplines,” said Abdul Muhsin, Show Director for Light + Intelligent Building Middle East.

“This year, Thinklight will explore the power of creativity, the strength of community, the richness of culture and forging commonality in lighting design.

“Through engaging keynote speeches, panel discussions and open dialogue, Thinklight aims to inspire, educate and connect attendees of the conference to help move the region’s lighting industry forward.”

On January 14, Thinklight will open with a keynote address from Lee Sweetman and Nikos Moskofidis, Partners at dpa Lighting Consultants, on ‘The Evolution of Lighting Design in the Middle East: 25 Years of Shaping the Region’s Lighting Design Practice.’

Following this, a panel discussion moderated by Martin Lupton, Co-founder of Light Collective UK, will explore ‘KSA as a Global Epicentre of Innovative Lighting’.

The discussion will highlight several of Saudi Arabia’s mega projects, including Neom and the Red Sea project, and will look at the creative opportunities and groundbreaking solutions that the lighting industry can offer these iconic developments.

Later, on day one, a panel discussion will explore the various aspects of ‘Immersive Design Approaches and Light Art as a Community Builder.’

Moderated by Andrea Hartranft, Principal of Hartranft Lighting Design, this session will discuss how communities can connect, communicate and celebrate their unique cultural narratives in innovative and engaging ways, through the power of light and immersive experiences.

Koert Vermeulan, Founders & Principal Designer, ACT Lighting Design will conduct the opening keynote speech on the second day of the Thinklight Conference. This will lead on to an insightful panel discussion on ‘Light as a Medium to Create Cohesive Cities’.

This session discovers how light not only beautifies urban spaces but also bridges gaps between different communities, encouraging interaction, cultural exchange, and a collective sense of belonging.

On the final day of Thinklight, a keynote from Konstantin Klaas, Director, Licht Kunst Licht Berlin will precede a panel discussion on ‘Illuminating Iconic Buildings’.

This insightful session discusses how iconic buildings become not just physical structures, but symbols of a community’s culture, values and aspirations and explores the role that lighting design plays in this.

Now in its 18th edition, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East is co-located with Intersec to create the MENA region’s largest trade fair for the building services sector.

The 2025 edition will showcase over 450 exhibitors, with fascinating insights shared by more than 100 speakers and an expected attendance of over 15,000 visitors.

