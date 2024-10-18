InfraX a subsidiary of Digital Dewa, has signed an agreement with Zoho Corp, a leading global technology company, to advance the digital transformation of enterprises in the UAE through innovative IoT solutions.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of Gitex Global 2024, the largest technology trade show in the Middle East.

This strategic partnership combines InfraX’s industry-specific expertise with Zoho’s new scalable, low-code IoT platform to deliver comprehensive, plug-and-play solutions tailored for various business verticals.

Core IoT solutions

Through this partnership, InfraX will deliver core IoT solutions including energy management, smart facilities, intelligent lighting, and water management, all powered by Zoho’s advanced technologies that reduce costs, enhance sustainability, and modernise environments.

With the integration of advanced technologies like LoRaWAN and 5G, businesses in the UAE are better equipped to harness real-time IoT data to enhance operational efficiency, reduce environmental impact and improve customer experiences.

“Our partnership with Zoho represents a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate IoT adoption and innovation in the UAE. By integrating Zoho's advanced IoT platform into our industry-specific solutions, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and overall business performance. Through tailored offerings, we are well-positioned to address the diverse needs of various sectors, enabling organisations to operate more intelligently and sustainably," said Rashid Alahmedi, Chief Operating Officer of InfraX.

“The partnership with InfraX enhances our commitment to simplifying the adoption of IoT technologies for businesses in the UAE. By integrating our innovative IoT solutions, we aim to deliver customisable solutions that empower organisations across the UAE to leverage IoT data effectively and drive meaningful, data-driven outcomes,” said Hyther Nizam, President Middle East and Africa (MEA) and VP of Products, Zoho.

Reliable and secure

InfraX brings a wealth of experience in providing tailored IoT solutions across private and public sectors. By combining its hardware and connectivity support with Zoho IoT’s robust platform, the partnership ensures reliable and secure IoT deployment that meets the unique needs of different organisation.

Zoho IoT offers pre-built solutions for different industries, such as Industrial IoT (users can track and manage shop floor productivity and machine uptime, while reducing maintenance and repairs of high capital assets), Smart Buildings (provides users a unified system to manage and monitor assets, tenants, energy, and facilities), and Energy Management (users can control energy usage by monitoring consumption patterns and enabling efficiency measures).

The platform also offers end-to-end capabilities and integrations with offerings like Point Solutions (for remote management and control, enabling operational visibility and allowing businesses to solve specific challenges such as gas monitoring, water leakage monitoring, and indoor air quality management) and Connected OEMs (businesses can boost efficiency, enable real-time data insights and remote monitoring with smart products and connected OEMs, providing it as a value-added service).

