Muscat – Fraudulent schemes are rising sharply in Oman, with criminals deploying increasingly sophisticated tactics driven by advances in technology. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant to protect financial security and social stability.

Maj Khalid Mohammed al Rawahi, Assistant Director at the Directorate General of Inquiries and Criminal Search in Royal Oman Police (ROP), said gullible individuals are still being deceived by phone scams in which fraudsters obtain sensitive banking details by offering fake deals. “Many of these scams are promoted through unlicensed websites that claim to facilitate buying and selling,” he told Oman TV.

He also highlighted a surge in social media advertisements for real estate projects – including farms and apartments – at unrealistically low prices. “We advise citizens and residents to verify the legitimacy of such offers before engaging with them. Failure to do so can expose individuals to significant financial loss,” he warned.

Abdul Majeed bin Abdullah al Mazrouei, Senior Public Prosecutor, said fraud cases are growing as schemes evolve with technology. “Fraud cases are on the rise, with 2,378 cases recorded in 2022, 3,163 in 2023 and 5,311 in 2024 – taking the total to 10,852 cases in the last three years,” he said in a radio interview.

He added that fraudulent online accounts and websites are posing as charitable organisations. “Some accounts claim to be collecting donations for specific causes or individuals abroad. However, investigations reveal that these funds never reach those in need but are instead diverted for personal use,” Mazrouei informed, adding that such scams have siphoned off millions of rials. “We urge the public to donate only through accredited charitable institutions to ensure funds reach intended beneficiaries.”

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning reminded the public that under the Real Estate Regulation Law, no entity may promote or advertise property projects without prior approval. Violations are punishable by imprisonment of one to three years or fines from RO10,000 to RO100,000.

Cybersecurity specialist Sultan al Habsi said scams are becoming more professional, using psychological manipulation, fake websites and even AI-generated content. He added that while Oman has strong cybercrime laws and enforcement, awareness is still the first line of defence. “Digital literacy is as important as legal protection. Everyone should double-check offers, use trusted platforms and report suspicious activity to the ROP without hesitation,” he said.

