Doha - The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the National Planning Council (NPC), has announced the launch of a new national initiative aimed at developing an advanced system for data analytics and strategic decision-making, in partnership with Scale AI.

The initiative forms part of a broader effort to harness artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of government operations.

The initiative focuses on building advanced analytical capabilities that enable the National Planning Council and relevant government entities to gain deeper insights into development trends, analyse economic and social indicators, and develop predictive models that support more accurate and effective policymaking. This effort strengthens the State’s ability to undertake medium- and long-term planning in a more informed, data-driven, and forward-looking manner.

The initiative will also improve monitoring and evaluation mechanisms, support the assessment of demographic and economic shifts, and provide smart tools that help working teams understand development dynamics and test multiple scenarios before adopting them at the national policy level. It also allows for the integration of diverse data sources into a unified model that enhances the quality of planning outputs and increases the reliability of future forecasts.

Eman Ahmed Al Kuwari, director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, said, “Integrating artificial intelligence into national planning marks a new phase in the evolution of government operations, as we shift from traditional analytical approaches to intelligent tools that support faster and higher-quality decision-making. This initiative aligns with the pillars of the Digital Agenda 2030, which emphasise responsible and effective use of AI across vital sectors.”

