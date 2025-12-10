Doha - The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) and in partnership with Scale AI, has announced the National Personalised Learning Platform, a pioneering national initiative designed to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance Qatar’s education ecosystem and improve the learning experience across public schools.

The announcement was made during the World Artificial Intelligence Summit – Qatar 2025, where the project was highlighted as one of the innovative AI initiatives in the education sector due to its anticipated role in improving educational outcomes and providing a more flexible, adaptive learning experience tailored to students’ needs.

The new platform aims to analyse educational data and deliver personalised content that enhances students’ abilities and contributes to improved academic performance. It will also equip teachers with intelligent tools that support assessment, planning, and follow-up processes, thereby increasing the efficiency of educational delivery and enabling data-driven pedagogical decision-making.

Eman Al Kuwari, director of the Digital Innovation Department at MCIT, emphasised the significance of the project in advancing digital transformation within the education sector, stating: “Launching the National Personalised Learning Platform reflects our commitment to achieving the goals of the Digital Agenda 2030 by integrating AI technologies in education to foster innovation and build advanced human capabilities.

“This initiative represents a transformative step toward a smart learning ecosystem that supports digital transformation and offers a more flexible and adaptive learning experience for students and teachers alike.”

For her part, Kholoud Al Mannai, director of E-Learning and Digital Solutions Department at MoEHE, highlighted the platform’s impact on enhancing the learning environment, saying: “The platform introduces an innovative approach to personalised learning that enables every student to receive an educational experience aligned with their abilities and learning style, improving performance and increasing engagement within classrooms.

“This initiative not only advances the learning environment but also aligns with the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasise building a knowledge-based society, strengthening human capital, and leveraging modern technologies to enhance educational quality, ultimately preparing a generation capable of contributing to and competing in a knowledge-based digital economy.”

‏ Anas Bairkdar‏, head of Engagements and Accounts at Scale AI, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting national initiatives in Qatar.

